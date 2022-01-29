Living Grace: Principles must be practiced

For most, the current paradigm that we utilize when we want to make changes is to learn some new principles and then use those principles to impact our relationships and hope that somehow those impact the environment of the culture around us. We see that in most self-help books and most programs endorse this as the way to go. Many programs will keep teaching principles and either reward or punish compliance to those principles. Don’t get me wrong; they sometimes see results. But will that result last much longer than your breath?
Jesus did not come to change us. Yet that is the lesson of this paradigm. You must change! You must do these spiritual disciplines. We will look at this in greater detail later but understand that Jesus came so that we can be new, not simply change. For those of faith, life should be new every single day.
Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. 2 Corinthians 5:17
When I was in Bible College many of the young people around me had been raised in solid Christian-based homes. They attended church and Sunday School regularly. As a new believer, I often felt intimidated by what I assumed they already knew about this Jesus guy that I had only known for about a year. Most of these students were living the faith. They prayed, studied and gave their all because they simply loved Jesus. They had all the principles down. There were others, though, who were there maybe because they were more rebellious, and their parents thought that maybe some time in a Bible College might fix them. These, too, had the principles down. However, when the authorities were not looking, they were working to see what they could get away with. Even in this college designed to prepare men and women for ministry, immorality took place.
If lasting change that impacts our world deeply is to influence the environment, first, within that new environment we must build healthy life-giving relationships, and then the correct principles will come to light. In our modern era this is even more critical than ever since most people have not experienced the healthy soil that makes life giving principles and relationships even possible. Secrets abound in Christian homes regarding addiction and abuse. Appearances of people of faith are often more important than the deep-rooted connections to faith. As we launch into this new lifestyle our first efforts must be focused not on principle but more on creating a safe and healing environment. When the soil is fertile, growth can take place. When the soil is nurtured and cared for the principles will be lived not out of fear but more out of the fact that is just who we are.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
