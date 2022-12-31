Living Grace: Repent before it's too late

Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.
– James 4:7
Often at the Gospel Rescue Mission, after we finish our Freedom Club meetings (Addiction Recovery) many come and chat with me. Sometimes these are light and pleasant. Sometimes, those attending are challenging concepts and ideas that we have discussed that week. Sometimes this conversation is revealing some deep-rooted challenge.
One week a young man waited for everyone else to leave before he approached me. The club calls out all idols (addiction is idol worship). It does not matter if it is legal or not. If it is more important to you than God, then that reveals that it is a problem. We talk about all the common addictions: drugs, alcohol, pornography and the biggest of them all, tobacco. This young man wanted to let me know that he was not quitting smoking because his dad did not raise him to be a quitter. He knew that it was reducing his energy level and was shortening his life. But he boldly declared that he did not want to be labeled a quitter.
Consider all the agreements we have secretly made. This young man was destroying his life because he refused to surrender. What is destroying your life? What is holding you back? Surrender means that we examine our entire being and ask God to search our heart. Ask Him to root out anything that he finds unattractive. This is more than just looking for expressed sins. This is asking God to purify our character.
Now living my life in middle age (I intend to live for over 100 years), I have attended countless funerals and memorial services. No matter who it is that is in the casket or who is being memorialized many will say, “Well they are in a better place now.” They say this to comfort themselves and others. It is simply too terrifying to think that this person that we loved might, just maybe, be condemned to hell. It would be shocking to hear a preacher say something like, “My friends, this person lived a selfish life. They were totally focused on meeting their own joys and pleasures. Seldomly did they think of anyone else. I have talked to many people and while they were in church every week, nobody can remember a time when they confessed their sins, repented, and dedicated their life to Jesus. So, it is my opinion that this person is now in hell. “But that does not have to be your fate. Repent today.
At your funeral, I am confident that they will not say such things. I expect that at my funeral people will laugh and tell stories. I once conducted a funeral for a gentleman that I did not know. I was a local pastor at the time and was available. During the funeral the loved ones gave very moving eulogies. I remember wishing that I had known this guy. He seemed like the perfect husband, father, grandfather, and friend. When the service was over, we were to move to the fellowship hall for a meal. This was standard.
As I waited for folks to leave the sanctuary a timid young lady asked to speak to me. I had her come to my office and she told me how the deceased had abused her repeatedly when she was younger. She described a monster. Deep tears welled up in her eyes and soon they were in mine, as well. After a season, we prayed, and she left to go get some of the fellowship meal. That is when I noticed a line of people waiting to talk to me. Story after story, it turns out the first woman’s story was the mildest of them all. It seems this man was a monster. Yet people said nice things in the service. It was in that moment among others that has caused me to desire that nobody would have to lie at my funeral.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
