Living Grace: Rules and grace can work hand in hand

I was working at a women’s rescue shelter, and we were making the transition from being a rules-based program to a grace-centered program. When I began my work there, we had over 100 rules packaged neatly in a little pamphlet. All guests were given the book when they checked in and encouraged to read it thoroughly.
Somewhere in the midst of that little program book it was explained that if one were to violate any of these guidelines, you would receive an infraction (a strike). Should a person receive three infractions, they would be kicked out of the program. Sounds a bit like the three strikes and you are out policy that many states were instituting at the time. On the surface, this seemed fair, however in practice there were some interesting reactions from staff.
For nearly every staff member they had no issue giving out the first two infraction notices. Let me point out this was a short form that just said that the person violated one of the 100 plus rules of the program. There was rarely a conversation around the violation. It simply said essentially, here is your speeding ticket. While the first two were similar for all staff, the third one was very different. There were very real consequences for the shelter residents on the third one.
If the staff member had a good relationship with the person and liked them, they would look the other way after the second violation. Sometimes this could be some dangerous to them or the other residents’ sorts of behavior. But that staff member really liked them and wanted to make sure that they were no longer on the streets.
However, sometimes that same resident would make the same mistake in front of someone that did not have that same relationship. Maybe that resident had done it several times and had not even realized they were violating a guideline. (Again, no conversation had taken place.) This guest would suddenly be given their third infraction and be exited. Often this led to staff infighting and arguing over what should have been said or done. Accusations of preference of one guest over others were common.
While this policy of rules over relationships generally kept the shelter looking clean and peaceful on the surface there was little impact on the hearts. There were great amounts of sneaking around and manipulation of staff and others. The staff also had little opportunity to really get to know our residents beyond their observed behaviors.
The transition from rules to grace had started with a great deal of training of staff. We were working to revamp our rule book to a short list of guidelines that opened the door to conversations. This also included a change to the residents’ schedule of a daily community meeting where we would discuss house issues and encourage the ladies.
The problem was that we had been so rules based that this new sense of freedom often left the residents with the impression that they could do whatever they wanted. Chores were ignored and rooms were beyond disgusting. We were supposed to have conversations and honestly, I was terrible at this. I felt like I had nothing to motivate the ladies to clean up. Unfortunately, that was my responsibility. I felt it deeply. One day I was confronted by my boss had given a tour through the pig sty that the house had become, and she was embarrassed, and I left with my head hanging down.
The next morning, I summoned up my inner drill sergeant and ripped into everyone who was not meeting the standard. I went room to room directing the cleaning to take place. I was clearly angry, and my frustration was obvious to all. Many of these ladies had come from abusive background (often up to 95% had come directly from abusive relationships almost entirely with men.) What I trigged in them with my tirade made them all fearful, and the house got clean. However, we saw a wide range of mental health breakdowns and negative behaviors from the ladies.
Other staff heard about the incident and a couple of them sat me down to talk with me about what was going on. I shared my frustration and embarrassment and the fact that I was feeling like a failure. Unlike me, these staff members were high-quality counselors and gently they led me to a self-evaluation. This document is seven questions designed to look at the heart.
We will talk about self evaluation over the next several Living Grace Articles. Think of them like the tapes that athletes watch before and after games to review their play and get better.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
