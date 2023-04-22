Living Grace: Sermon on the Mount IV

Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. Matthew 5:5
To often we look at words like “meek” and we see “weak." But a more accurate look at what Jesus would have meant was something like strength under control.
A person who is meek is strong and powerful yet under control. Jesus, himself, is said to be meek and mild.
Do we consider Him weak? The beatings alone killed lesser men. Yet, Jesus withstood the beatings, carried His own cross and endured a few hours on the cross. He even survived for a time after a spear wound pierced his heart.
The Apostle Paul informs us that Jesus took joy in such suffering. Jesus did inherit the earth. He endured the rejection and pain for a bigger cause, the salvation of man.
I too prefer the weakened view of Jesus carrying a lamb or with kids sitting on His lap. In those moments Jesus was strength under control.
When He was dealing with the rantings of the teachers and scribes Jesus was strength under control. That long night enduring a long illegal trial where He could have called down legions of angels to defend Himself, He was strength under control.
Another modern term we might consider as we seek to understand meekness is discipline. Some days I want to get up early and pray, read the Scriptures, exercise, eat right, meditate, read and connect with others.
Those days take little discipline. I am all in and ready to live an optimal life. However, there are many days where I simply don’t feel it. I would rather stay in bed. I would rather tell the world off and simply stay in bed. It is those days where I must have discipline.
Over time these disciplines, simply become who I am. The debate in my head fades away and I stay focused on the day ahead.
Ultimately, I consider the pain of the moment as joy. Take time this week to meditate on Psalm 119. While many consider Bible reading and particularly considering the commands of God as tedious or simply a matter of duty.
Consider the joy of the psalmist. There is radiant joy in the writing. Thinking of the “rules” of God fills the writer with excitement and joy. When was the last time you considered it pure joy to spend time with God?
What prevents the joy? Maybe we don’t like the conviction? Maybe we have forgotten the joy of salvation.
Many that I meet give a polite nod to God but are unwilling to bring their whole being into submission to the King. Paul talks about beating his flesh and forcing it to submit to God.
When I see Christians losing their temper and abusing others, my heart breaks. When “Christians” parade with signs filled with hate and scorn for any of God’s creation I realize that this person is not strength under control.
When I was a child, I had no temper control. I engaged in fight after fight. I argued with friends and strangers alike. I was not a Christian; in fact, I hated all people of faith.
I spewed my hate and anger to whoever happened to be available. But when I came to Christ I wept as I knelt down and submitted my whole being to Him. It was then that He took control of my life. It was then that I became a coheir in inheriting the earth.
That is the real secret of this blessing from our master. We actually cannot control our thoughts and actions alone. We must spend more time with Him than watching the news. If we want to inherit the Earth with Him we must open our eyes and ears to see what He is doing and join Him in what He is doing.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
