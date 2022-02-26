Living Grace: Share your weaknesses to find strength

A second key to aid us in experiencing Living Grace is to connect with our own personal brokenness. The truth is that I am a mess! I want to do right always. But sometimes my will to power bypasses my good judgment.
Therefore, in order to keep me from becoming conceited, I was given a thorn in my flesh, a messenger of Satan, to torment me. Three times I pleaded with the Lord to take it away from me. But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me. That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong. — 2 Corinthians 12:8-10
Notice that the Apostle Paul boasted in his weaknesses! He delighted in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, and in difficulties. What is the standard response of your average church member when they face challenges? They cry out about persecution and loss of rights. Maybe they hide out and pretend to not be active church members. With the exceptions of some very rare occasions I don’t see church members bragging about their weaknesses.
Sure, most are willing to talk about the weaknesses of others. Occasionally as a generic type of confession you might hear a Sunday School teacher mention that they are not perfect as a generalized excuse. But press in and ask for any specifics and it is likely they will either come up with some minor infraction that they are sure will not meet with any type of judgment. “I’m only human.”
But what we are talking about here is an environment that is so safe that a man can confess a pornography addiction or really any type of addiction. A woman might confess mental illness and bring it to the church for care and comfort and of course prayer. We become free when we get to a point where we can show our weaknesses.
Too many in the church don’t think that others notice their flaws. Many are like the religious leaders in Jesus’s day. They like to be seen in flowing robes and sitting at the head table. They love the applause for their giving. But the key here is to be so in touch that you recognize that weakness within you. First you bring it to a trusted person to discuss this weakness. If you have chosen wisely, they will listen and ask clarifying questions. They will applaud you for risking showing this weakness. Walking along side of you they will help you work through next steps. The goal and the purpose here is to help you to heal and then recognize that God will use you despite your weaknesses. Once you recognize them than you can be restored and fully used by God to bring Him glory.
Paul had been a part of a VERY legalistic society. I am confident that he did not delight in his weaknesses right away. It took some time to grab a hold of that truth and then to take the risk. When he finally did, he discovered that he was truly loved. Some may have even already known about those weaknesses. What they were wondering is that if Paul knew about them. Most people live life in a separate reality where they never look at themselves. Paul was an up and coming future leader of the Sanhedrin. All he needed to do was keep looking good and publicly following the law. But with the confidence on something other than the flesh he trusted that God would use his weaknesses because he recognized that if others saw his weaknesses and despite them wonders were accomplished others would have no doubt that God was responsible for the wonders. He refused to simply give lip service to give God the glory. He was willing to pay the price.
The reward? People have the opportunity to love the real you rather than the reasonable facsimile of you. When we live in the show of the false self, there is a concern inside of our inner being. “Would anybody dare love the real me?” When you share your weaknesses and challenges that question is answered.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
