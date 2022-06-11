Living Grace: The process of self-evaluation (Part 1 of 3)

We have been exploring the power of self-evaluation. Today we will begin talking through the process.
First, understand that it is very easy for this to become just another form of punishment. Hand someone a form and tell them to get it right. In many small cultures these might be referred to as write ups and feel like punishment. That is not the intention here. Think of leading someone to a self-evaluation more as coaching someone.
The best in sports and entertainment have coaches that help them get better. These folks are already the best at their business, but they are not satisfied.
“Yesterday's home runs don't win today's games.”
― Babe Ruth
The best of the best desire to be the best of all time, and that requires other voices and coaches. In our everyday world this requires us to be open to correction from pretty much anyone without discounting their opinions. Now, not everyone will see clearly nor understand where you are coming from and they might even be totally wrong. But what does that matter. Take time to examine what they are pointing out without preconceived judgment. This is an opportunity to examine the choice and learn from it. If you come out smelling like a rose how encouraging is that? If you are serious though often you will come to see how you could have done something better or said something in a more effective manner. Sometimes I am reminded that I should have prepared better for a tough conversation rather than wing it. Look at all people as a coach and be grateful that they care enough to share the truth as they see it with you.
The questions to explore:
What did you choose to do? Every day we make thousands of choices. Most of these are done without thinking. Most of those reading this I will assume are adults. Unless there is some medical reason you likely chose today to go potty in the potty, that was a choice. You chose to wear a red or blue or purple shirt. You chose to wear shoes or not to. You chose to fix your hair or brush your teeth. You chose to eat breakfast or not. You chose what to eat for breakfast if you ate it at all. Choices take up most of our lives. Most of us simply go through life robotically never considering our choices. A vast majority of these are insignificant and have little ramification on our relationships. But more commonly our choices are speaking.
One young lady I worked with put on a baseball hat when she was planning a relapse. She never noticed that was part of her personal algorithm. Wearing a hat was significant in her life. It seems unlikely that without this process she would have noticed such a small behavior. From there she was able to consider why that was that putting on a hat was a part of her process.
Even just becoming aware of the choices that we make can have an incredible impact on our lives. It can only have effect, though, if we take responsibility to ensure that we are willing to dive deep.
I have often heard folks say such things as, “I didn’t choose to be late.” However, this process requires us to say something like this. “I chose not to wake up fifteen minutes early. I chose to not take into consideration that traffic would be heavier than usual. I chose not to be prepared the night beforehand, so I did not know that my shirt needed to be ironed.”
It would be too easy to say I didn’t choose, but really, we do choose. Remember this process is designed to help you set up pillars in your life so that it can be stable. Nothing is off the table if you are serious about experiencing a life filled with grace. The selection of what choice to evaluate is a key to making the most of this pillar.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
