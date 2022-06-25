Living Grace: The process of self-evaluation Part 2 of 3

We have been exploring the power of self-evaluation. There are some critical questions to ask ourselves as we examine our choices. For a complete list of the questions feel free to email me at rich.schaus@grmmuskogee.org. Here in part 2 we will look at the next question.
What did you want? An honest examination of what we want is the next question to consider. Too many today want to stay comfortable in our own bubble and never take time to question our own motives. We assume our motives are pure and righteous and everyone else’s are corrupt and evil unless of course they do exactly what we think we should do.
In the late 1800s a holy man told this story. A frog was living his life in a well. Life was great in the well. He had plenty of food and water. It was his entire world. One day another frog came to him for a visit. This frog had been on the coast and had seen the ocean. The visiting frog tried to describe the vastness of the ocean to the well frog. Listening to the visiting frog the well frog decided that what was being describes was ludicrous and that the visiting frog must be lying. He belittled and attacked the visiting frog until he left. Too many of us only see the world through the lens of our own well and consciously or subconsciously reject all information that is outside of the view of our well.
Understand that every choice that you make is so that you can get something that you want. Wait, you say, “I often make sacrificial choices that have nothing to do with what I want.” Say my choice was to go to the ballet instead of watching the football game. That looks sacrificial and it might very well be. Examine what you wanted. Did you want to demonstrate love for your spouse? Did you go to the ballet hoping to be seen as more cultured and refined? What is it that you really wanted?
In most cases there are multiple reasons why we make the choices that we make. I choose this food because it makes me happy. I choose this food because it is supposed to be good for my colon. Depending on what you are wanting to accomplish will direct how you make choices. I want a healthy colon because my grandfather had died of colon cancer about my current age and I am afraid that I might have it to. You can take this pretty deep, but it will take time. Take that time. Don’t rush this question. I chose this food because it makes me happy and I have had a bad week and I deserve to feel good for a moment. You might take that deeper to examine why you deserve to be happy. Look for multiple wants in your life.
Most of our wants can be categorized in the following ways. Note, none of them are immoral in themselves but how we meet those needs can lead us into good or evil.
Power and control, love and belonging, freedom, fun, and survival.
Everyone has these needs, but not everyone has these needs in the same priority list, nor to the same degree, nor do folks desire to meet these needs in the same way. Take time to consider what needs are most important to you and consider if meeting one or more of these needs resulted in your choice.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
