Living Grace: The process of self-evaluation Part 3 of 4

We have been exploring the power of self-evaluation. There are some critical questions to ask ourselves as we examine our choices. For a complete list of the questions, feel free to email me at rich.schaus@grmmuskogee.org. Here in Part 3 we will look at the next question.
What were you thinking? Several people that I have worked with me have told me when they get to this question, “I wasn’t thinking.” I always am amazed by that answer.
The campus of the Gospel Rescue Mission is a no-smoking campus. Early one afternoon I noticed a gentleman smoking at the picnic table and sat down next to him. As I approached him, I noticed that he attempted to carefully hide his cigarette. With a big smile, I introduced myself to him and started with the assumption that he simply did not know the policy. After making some small talk I let him know about the policy and asked him to either go somewhere else to smoke or to put out his cigarette.
He proceeded to cuss me out and tell me that I was an idiot among other choice words. Taken aback I calmly told him that he should not talk to people like that when they are politely trying to help them. He continued his tirade but did put the cigarette out and then told me to go away.
Thirty minutes or so later he was in our new intake orientation and I introduced myself to him as a staff member. Suddenly he was very remorseful and apologized profusely, obviously afraid that I would tell him that he could not stay at the mission. Many who have built the habit of throwing temper tantrums will say that they simply were not thinking. However, this gentleman showed me his thoughts. He was thinking I was just some stranger who he could demean any time he wanted. When he realized that I did have the power over his shelter for the night, he realized his mistake.
Many times, our thinking is determined by our beliefs. As a general rule, my wife does not like spiders. Her directive to me when she spots one is to kill it without mercy. She also takes the opportunity to swat the spider if she happens to have a shoe handy. Her belief is that spiders are bad. Some believe that spiders are all deadly and live in constant fear. If that is your belief you will feel a sense of anxiety when you see one and think that you must take power and control over the varmint.
Many years ago, my daughter went to Cambodia. There she met some 10- or 11-year-old boys who had different belief about spiders. They believed that spiders made for a great snack. They would intentionally go out to find the biggest spiders they could find and roast them over the fire. When they saw a spider their thoughts were more along the lines of can I get that one on a stick and over a fire.
You do not have the power to shut off your mind. But it is truth that you often run on autopilot and make our choices without conscious thought. That is what you are doing with this question, that is examining your thinking. Maybe my thinking is flawed. It is likely that I am too engrossed in my own bubble and fail to consider other options. This can be a powerful question to either make your thinking more solid or to come to a more honest understanding.
What were the results of your choice?
Our next question deals with taking a moment and noticing that your choice, your every choice has a result. Most people that I know go through life fairly oblivious to the impact that they are having on other people. When we choose to smile what is the result? When we choose to walk around with our head hanging down what is the result? Take time to notice. Many of our non-verbal language is a bit like a yawn and is highly contagious.
As you look at the results consider appropriateness. Think through the impact that you would like to have, did your choice bring that to the forefront? If you really want to make this a powerful question in your self-evaluation process, consider the long-term results. Yes, maybe initially your choice to confront someone’s hurtful behavior was painful initially. Talk about that, but also talk about the hopeful outcome of this person at least knowing that hurting people is not ok. As with all of the choices that we evaluate if you want to learn and grow, do not phone in this question. Take time to consider how your choice might have been perceived.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
