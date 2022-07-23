Living Grace: The process of self-evaluation, Part 4 of 4

We have been exploring the power of self-evaluation. There are some critical questions to ask ourselves as we examine our choices. For a complete list of the questions, feel free to email me at rich.schaus@grmmuskogee.org. Here in part 4 we will look at the final questions.
What effect did your choice have on the environment?
All of your choices impact the world around you. Nothing is done in a vacuum. No man is an island. Did I give enough trite sayings to explain that every single choice will impact those around you? Maybe in small ways or some in larger ways. If I come in complaining and throwing things, I have negatively impacted the environment around me.
With this question it might be good to ask some others how you generally impact the room when you walk into it. This will give you a good base line for figuring out how this choice impacted the environment. If you don’t have the guts to ask others then simply watch the faces of people when you come in. Do they look relieved or a little nervous? Neither are necessarily bad awareness of what your impact was and what you were shooting for is an important item to come to understand.
How did your choice draw you closer or further from the standard of Christlikeness?
"And all who have been united with Christ in baptism have put on Christ, like putting on new clothes." — Galatians 3:27
You have done some good work and if done correctly you will have gained some understanding about your choices. However, many of us will live our lives in comparison to others. I can tell you that I am a generally peaceful man compared to Adolph Hitler. Now that is nothing to brag about, but is it much different than how most of us approach life. Comparison to others is a quick way to depression or pride. It often leads to an unhealthy level of competition that can damage your virtuous character.
With this question we are raising the bar. First, did your choice make you more or less like Jesus? He is our perfect example. In order to answer this question, you must actually know Him. The very best way to get to know Him is to spend time with Him. Take time to pray and search your heart. Investigate the Bible and what it has to say about the Messiah. Jesus lived through turbulent times and gives us many examples. John tells us that there was more, but we have enough to work with. The old trite question of, "What would Jesus do?" is a great question to ask.
We will later look at the pillar of Christ likeness and what that means, but for now as you review your choice, ask yourself what fruit you demonstrated when you made the choice. Check out Galatians 5 for the negative and positive fruit.
If necessary, what is your plan to change?
You have done a super job of considering your choice. Now what are you going to do with it? If your examination shows that this choice was in line with your virtues and honors Christ, then what is your plan to ensure that you are going to do more of it? What kind of accountability are you going to wrap around yourself? What books are you going to read? Maybe you will memorize Scripture so that the Holy Spirit has that tool ready at all times.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.