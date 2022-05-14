Living Grace: Think about others before you speak

I had lost my cool and that was simply not like me. I had allowed my temper to rule my reactions. Deep down I wanted to be more like Jesus, but I had fallen short. I could use the moment to simply feel guilty or I could justify my actions and hurtful words.
Other staff heard about the incident and a couple of them sat me down to talk with me about what was going on. I shared my frustration and embarrassment and the fact that I was feeling like a failure. Unlike me, these staff members were high-quality counselors and gently they led me to a self-evaluation. This document is seven questions designed to look at the heart.
The idea was that we would search our hearts and fill out the form. When complete we would read it to the staff. Ultimately, we had a plan to take this same format to the guests, but that had not happened just yet. I filled out my form and then realizing the damage I had caused and deeply convicted I offered to be the first staff member to read theirs before the residents at a community meeting.
• What did you choose to do?
• What did you want?
• What were you thinking?
• What were the results of your choice?
• What effect did your choice have on the environment?
• How did your choice draw you closer or further from the standard of Christlikeness?
• If necessary, what is your plan to change?
That Friday morning another staff member gave a short training about self-evaluation and talked about how to fill out the form and the expectations in the future. She explained that this is how we would be dealing with behavior issues in the future. After answering questions and seeing that the residents seem to grasp the concept, she told the ladies that we had a staff member who had volunteered to be the first to go public with their evaluation.
Nervously, I began to read the questions and my answers. I talked of my frustration and the realization that I had hurt many of them. I asked for forgiveness from a couple of the ladies who were the main targets of my tirade. Receiving the forgiveness with tears around the room, I went on to share that because of the pressure and my raw emotions that I would be taking the rest of the day off and would be back on Monday, hopefully with a refreshed attitude. My eyes teared up and several of the other ladies were also crying quietly as I left the meeting.
To be honest, I was not sure if I would have a job on Monday after my behavior and my confession. I was not even sure that the ladies would ever respect me again. But on Monday when I walked through the front door I was greeted by the ladies and directed to sit down in the middle of the dining room.
Suddenly, three ladies wearing mops on their heads as wigs popped in and did a song and dance routine about cleaning. Think Annie and the orphans but only adults. Other residents chimed in, and then one resident who was the spokesperson for them all stepped forward. She said they were sorry for taking grace for granted and that they had spent the weekend cleaning the house. They then led me through the house giving me a tour. These ladies had indeed gone above and beyond.
I felt love like I had never felt it before. I cried again and lived on cloud nine that whole week. My confession of my own hurt and pain had made relationship possible. Healing in my own heart began that day, and I became a believer in self-evaluation. Later self-evaluations done in community would expose a deep loneliness, selfish ambition, greed and more.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
