Living Grace: Third Pillar: Protective Love continued

How do you demonstrate protective love, without coming across as judgmental, which is the one charge that typically makes Christians faint and makes most spineless? It comes down to speaking the truth in love.
“Joe can I buy you a cup of coffee?” “Sure, how does 10 a.m. work?”
At the coffee shop
“Joe, do you remember a few months ago we committed to each other and our small group that we would offer protective love to all in our group?”
“Sure.”
“Well, Joe, you know I love you as a brother. We have been friends for, what, five years?”
“Something like that.”
“Now understand that I don’t know really what is going on. I just want to point out what I am observing. I am not judging or accusing you of anything, but because I love you I wanted to talk to you about what I am seeing at work.”
Joe nods with concern on his face.
“Joe, I noticed how you have been talking with Cindy. Do you think you would talk with her so playfully if your wife was in the room?”
Now, even if this is some sort of innocent flirtation (I don’t think there really is such a thing, but someone might prove me wrong on that.) it is likely that Joe will cover up any secret intention. This coverup might be displayed with mock hurt, anger or a quick joke.
This scene here reminds me of Jesus at the well with the Samaritan woman. She is getting water at the well because she has often felt judged and belittled by the people of her village. When Jesus engages in some whimsical but very serious conversation she feels a bit convicted. This conviction leads her to try to change the subject. But here is the lesson. Jesus does not allow her to hide. He prevents her from changing the subject. This is what many will do. Particularly if Joe is guilty of at least considering an affair, you can expect that he will quickly try to change the subject to something more comfortable.
This is typically where we as men and women of God drop the ball. We as the loving observer fail to engage, we fail to protect.
“Joe, how are things going in your marriage?”
“Joe, if I am seeing this as something maybe inappropriate, how do you think the unbelievers that we work with might see this?
Note that Joe will not work with this script. My goal here is just to give an example. As you have these protective love conversations you must reaffirm your love and ensure that you are sharing a concern rather than an attack. Additionally, ask open-ended questions that do not include why. A why question will typically bring out a justification or create a feeling of defensiveness. Also, it is fair for you to know that this will likely take multiple conversations and as men and women of God we must seek to be patient. Finally, allow for an uncomfortable amount of silence. Allow folks to search their hearts and minds. The heart is our target.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
