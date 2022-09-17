Living Grace: Third Pillar: Protective love

A 2-year-old child is playing in the street with their favorite ball. A loving, well-educated parent is sitting in a lawn chair watching with great pleasure. Down the street there is a semi-truck coming down the street. Being a good, aware parent, but also not wanting to traumatize the child, the parent says, “Honey, it would be a good idea to get out of the road.” This is said in a gentle, caring voice with just a touch of seriousness.
There cannot be too much seriousness because we want to make sure this child grows up secure and safe. The parent also wants to ensure that they child is going to learn to make their own decisions. The truck gets closer and again the parent encourages the child to get out of the road. Still the voice is measured and gentle. However, the child is content and happy with their ball and are living oblivious to the danger coming their way.
Unfortunately, this is much of how we confront our family and friends who are struggling with sin of all sorts. Granted, there is a time for gentleness, but is it loving to let them get run over by a truck? There are times when we must be loud and in charge. We must rush out into the street and gather the child in our arms and carry them to safety. That is what protective love is all about. Initially, the child may be startled and may even be angry with you for disturbing their joyful obliviousness. But many years from now they will thank you — well maybe. Regardless of how they react, you did right.
There was a time in the church when accountability was all the rage. Groups of men, groups of women and small groups across the country began committing to each other to help each other grow in Christ likeness. For many, this movement was an effective tool to help people overcome addictions, take time to memorize more Bible verses and honor their families. I totally believe in the concept, but what I want to do here is to take it one step further.
The way that I see it is that we pledge to our friends to hold them accountable, we will be like a referee that will blow the whistle when the ball goes out of bounds. This works as well as we are allowed to see the ball and the boundary line. In sports, this is typically well defined. In life, what this often becomes is a game of cops and robbers. Those choosing sin will learn to play games and hide their behaviors. Remember Adam and Eve?
God had directed them not to eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. But in a moment of weakness they gave into the temptation. Their response included three items. First, they covered over the shame of their mistake. Lastly, they took time to blame others to include God. But here we will focus on the middle choice. They chose to hide. Most of the good church-going folks desire deeply to be seen as Godly. They hold their holiness as part of their identity, so they must do what they can to protect that identity. As long as they get away with their sin they will continue to dig a deeper hole typically with lies and manipulation and a host of other sins adding to the baggage that their lives have become.
What we are aiming for here is that we start with a commitment to our community so that instead of just blowing the whistle when the ball is heading toward the boundary line, we are going to run over and kick the ball back into play. This is protective love.
This is the parent noticing their child playing in the street, lovingly redirecting them to play in the fenced backyard. This will require us to become fully aware of our friends and noticing when something is not just ready. Courage will be required to engage in conversations when you see your best friend talking to that attractive, single flirty person. Doing this early before there are random texts or other hidden rendezvous taking place would be protective love.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
