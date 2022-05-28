Living Grace: We are not alone in our struggles

My experience of self-evaluation has been proven over and over how powerful a time this can be.
When was the last time when you witnessed the healing that can come from honest confession? A cry for accountability shared with the church should be the norm. Yet, many in the church walk about with their shame hidden and untouched.
Imagine going to a doctor’s office and sitting in the waiting room for way too long. Finally, you are called in and you get your moment before the doctor.
After a few moments of pleasant small talk, the doctor asks you what is wrong. Suddenly you feel like a freak and are embarrassed, so you say, “Oh nothing, I’m fine.”
With nothing wrong, the doctor really needs to get to the sick and wounded, so they say thanks for stopping by and you leave.
Truthfully, most of us would never waste time like that. Yet many check the box of going to church and never confessing to needs, never laying down their burdens. Many in the church are bitter and angry most of the time because the weight of the world is crushing their soul.
Over the years, I have witnessed so many times to the healing and love that is expressed during this process. I remember one young lady. She had confessed to so many things to include adultery, violence and more. It seemed like every week she would impress me with her courage birthed by her desire for inner healing.
One day I invited some church members to come and witness what was happening. I desired for the church to also launch a similar program and hoped that seeing it would inspire them the same way these ladies were inspiring me.
What I had not known was that this young lady had been hiding her most shameful secret. Over several weeks she had been sharing with another staff member the most shameful of her secrets.
Very few in our program were aware of the depths of the shame that she was carrying around on her shoulders. On this day, she asked to be the first to share.
Her self-evaluation centered on behaviors that exposed an eating disorder that had been haunting her for years. This eating disorder carried more shame than anything else she had shared, and she was terrified.
The paper in her hand shook violently as she struggled through the process. Her eyes never left the paper, obviously terrified.
When she was complete there were no questions, no words by anybody. Four of our ladies with tears running down their faces got up from their seats and had surrounded her in a group hug.
Soon others in the room were crying and the group hug grew. There was no trivial advice or direction to just stop it. There was only acceptance and love.
After a long sobbing period of time there was a deep breath taken from the original four ladies. Looking at this young lady right in the eyes they stated that they too struggled with eating disorders, and they were committed to work together to resolve the issue no matter what it took.
Those four were suddenly close-knit and grew together for a season. Because of the confession, they all knew that they were not alone. Because of the love all five experienced, a touch of healing that day continued for many months.
What would it look like in your church if it was safe enough for people to say that they struggle with telling the truth, that they are hurting and medicate with food or they simply do not believe in Jesus anymore? Then your church would love them through the hurt, pain, and shame.
Most of us don’t remember last week’s sermon, but my guess is that you would remember seeing someone loved well.
I wish we could have started here talking about the self-evaluation process, but I couldn’t because the church is not a safe place to confess sin. The gossip vine will carry your misdeeds to the entire community quickly in the form of “prayer requests.”
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.