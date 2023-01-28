Living Grace: We must choose to surrender

Living God’s Grace is incredibly difficult in a world that is largely living in opposition to God’s Grace. Jesus was surrounded by people who simply did not understand what He was up to. He loved the castaways of society. He was challenged by the church leaders of His day because He did not conform to their image of how a man of God would speak and behave. Daily He took up His cross of rejection and obeyed His Father. Jesus is a master of surrender.
For most of us our challenge is that we like to know where we are going. When John F. Kennedy challenged NASA and our nation to send a man to the moon and back home again, the nation rallied and pulled it off. They knew the purpose. There were challenges, difficulties and times when many were ready to simply give up. But they did it. How do we do this when God is only giving us our DAILY bread?
This is the essence of surrender. Let me define this in a way that maybe will be easier to swallow. Too many of us see surrender as waving the white flag and pleading for mercy. That is difficult for us to do wholeheartedly. It feels like failure and loss. But what if surrender was actually more along the lines of changing alliances.
We have been serving idols. This is true for Christians as well as for the lost. We worship at the idols of form and tradition. Believers can worship at the American altar of wealth, health and prosperity and put a “holy” sheen on it. Jesus was tempted by the devil in the wilderness. He was offered power, fame and individualist control over His life. He denied all of these to obey and follow after the Father. However, many in the church have proudly, with the backing of the their cherry picked Scriptures, succumbed to those temptations.
Surrender is saying, “Jesus I want what you want for me. Nothing more, nothing less. Build my character into the image of you.” It is true I might be able to build what looks like a successful business, ministry or family in my own power. The problem is that if I don’t accomplish these things God’s way it will not last. It is a house built on sand.
In the center of the Garden of Eden were two trees. There was the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. This tree is all of the so-called wisdom of the world. This tree puts man in control. The other tree was the tree of life. This tree is God’s tree. This tree is choosing to do things God’s way. When you choose the tree of life you are surrendering your right to choose the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. As you know, man chose his own way. Adam ate from the wrong tree.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
