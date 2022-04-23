Living Grace: We should all look in the mirror

Most of society lives in a bubble where we complain that everyone else is living in a bubble, but of course we are open minded and caring and hold onto the truth. We disparage those living in a different bubble. Many get angry and have violent thoughts towards those in the other bubble. Yet we continue to listen only to our own news source. We only hang out with those that sound and look just like us. These reinforce much of what we already believe. Some will take a moment to listen to the “other” news source but never really consider where they might be right. Usually, this simply adds fuel to the fire. While we spend time blaming others for how they are destroying the country we fail to realize that hate is destroying our very soul.
As I have mentioned, for a time in my life I worked at a rescue mission in a very urban setting. This mission had over 100 staff and once a month we all came together for a time of worship, training and fellowship. It was at one of these meetings that I sat next to a young lady that was a coworker. She was attractive, intelligent and fun to talk to. I often had wondered why she was single. Surely some young man would see what I see and would realize how awesome this woman was and would do all that he could to woo her heart.
At this meeting as I sat next to her I had my first indication of maybe why she was single. She smelled terrible. I don’t remember anything that was said or done during that meeting because I was thinking that I would need to have a difficult conversation with her about her personal hygiene. My nose hairs curled up and I decided that I would boldly and lovingly have this conversation with her later.
When the meeting broke up there was fellowship for a short while and I went to my car. I found it strange that the smell was still with me even outside. Shaking my head, I thought about how bad it was that even 20 minutes later her odor had infiltrated my nostrils in such a way that it was still there. Closing the door to my car I noticed that the smell was even worse. On a whim I checked the bottom of my shoe.
There on the bottom of my shoe was the source of the stench. I had apparently stepped into some doggy doo somewhere along the line. I was the source of the stink. The horror of the truth shocked me and embarrassed me. In order to be living grace and live an abundant life we must be willing to take a look at ourselves before we look to help out others.
“Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye. — Matthew 7:3-5
I recently read a story about an old monk who carried around a mirror every where he went. Most in his community said that the monk must be incredibly vain and were shocked that this man of the cloth was so focused on his own appearance. One day a child asked him about the mirror. It’s always the children who seem to ask the questions no one else wants to ask. The old monk with a twinkle in his eye told the child, “When I feel like complaining about someone or something, I look in the mirror first to see if I should do something or am at fault.” Maybe more of us should be carrying around mirrors.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
