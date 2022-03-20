Local, area United Methodist churches to worship together

Eight United Methodist churches will join in worship and fellowship at 1 p.m. March 26 at Muskogee First United Methodist Church.
"We had a few meetings and decided we'd like to get together and worship," said the Rev. Emery Mason, pastor of St. Paul United Methodist. "We're going to be providing some food afterward, and we're going to fellowship and just have a good time worshipping God together."
Bishop Jimmy Nunn of the Oklahoma United Methodist Conference will preach. People also can meet Green Country United Methodist District Superintendent Terry Koehn and the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference's Northern Superintendent Mike Svitak.
The Rev. Don Jones, pastor of Fort Gibson First United Methodist, said he looks forward to gathering. He said area concern over COVID-19 has kept him from meeting very many people from other churches over the past two years.
"I don't really know anybody," Jones said. "It will be beautiful to be able to meet with people from other churches."
Mason said church leaders had considered different gatherings, including one at Honor Heights Park.
"It might even be that we'll do some other things together in the future," Mason said. "We thought about mission projects and joint ventures. Since we have eight churches here, including one with the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference. We have churches in Muskogee and some just outside Muskogee. We thought if we can get together, we can have a lot of fun, worship God and maybe find some things to do for the area that will matter."
St. Paul Music Director Ineta Bebb said churches will offer their own musicians for the joint worship.
Fort Gibson First United Methodist and Muskogee First United Methodist will send praise and worship groups. The St. Paul chancel choir will sing. Trinity United Methodist will bring a duet. Warner will bring a soloist.
Vocalists from all eight churches will join in a special anthem, "Anthems of Love," Bebb said.
Fort Gibson music leader Billy Arnett said he looks forward to being able to "reach out and fellowship with other people, and to share our own style of music."
Mason recalled the variety of music churches offered when he served as the area's district superintendent.
"So I've been able to meet and hear music from all of these churches," he said. "And they are all filled with gifted musicians. I'm excited to be able to hear them again and worship together."
If you go
WHAT: Multi-church worship.
WHEN: 1-3 p.m. March 26.
WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave.
PARTICIPATING CHURCHES:
• Fife Indian United Methodist.
• Fort Gibson First United Methodist.
• Muskogee First United Methodist.
• Okay First United Methodist.
• St. Paul United Methodist.
• Spencer United Methodist.
• Trinity United Methodist.
• Warner First United Methodist.
