Local churches host Christmas events

Christmas events take on a personal meaning Sunday at two area churches.
Christian Chapel Assembly of God children's minister Paul Cross said he felt motivated to write the play, "The Last Christmas," to be presented 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church. A potluck lunch will follow.
"Being a children's pastor, if I could, I would gather up all the abused and neglected kids and get them into a loving home where they could grow up with great imagination and expectations in life," Cross said.
The play focuses on a husband and wife who run a small orphanage in a small Oklahoma town.
"They make ends meet by donations and love gifts to keep the orphanage going," Cross said. "It's only one day until Christmas. The kids are excited about Mr. Tom's yearly Christmas Eve story. But something big is about to happen that will change their lives forever."
Cross said the production, which has seven children and five adults, follows not only the birth and life of Christ, "but also the end times."
Timothy Baptist Church's Christmas at the Lodge, 6 p.m. Sunday at the Lodge on Fern Mountain, will feature a Tree of Remembrance, where people can place ornaments memorializing loved ones.
"There will be some ladies at the church with bulbs to write family members' names on he bulb, and you can hang it on the tree, said Timothy Baptist Church Pastor Kelly Payne. "If you lost a family member, we thought with COVID it would be nice to do something because so many people have lost loved ones."
The Tree of Remembrance will remain decorated through Jan. 1, Payne said.
"So if people want to come back out at Christmas and see the bulb with their family member's name on it, we will leave it outside," he said.
Church members will present a walk-thru Nativity, featuring scenes from the birth of Jesus. Scenes include shepherds with their animals, the angel's appearance, the Three Wise Men, as well as Joseph, Mary and Jesus.
"A couple who had a baby a few months ago is going to be there with the baby," Payne said. "We did it last year as a drive-thru. This year, we're doing it as a walk-through where people can experience it more."
He said 25-30 people, as well as animals, are involved in the scenes.
"The setting out there by the lodge is kind of woodsy, so it's conducive for that scene," Payne said.
Inside the lodge, a group will perform Christmas music while cookies and other refreshments are served.
There also will be drawings for Walmart gift cards for $50, $100 and $500.
"We thought it would be a nice gesture right before Christmas," Payne said. "When they walk in, they can put their name in the drawing and we'll draw throughout the evening."
If you go
WHAT: Christmas at the Lodge.
WHO: Timothy Baptist Church.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: The Lodge on Fern Mountain, 5000 W. Fern Mountain Road.
WHAT: The Last Christmas.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Christian Chapel Assembly of God, 4043 Chandler Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.