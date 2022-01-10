Area churches are spending January praying for various aspects of Muskogee.
Muskogee Ministerial Alliance will host Prayer for the City of Muskogee services at 6:30 p.m. each Monday, except Jan. 17, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Each service will be held at a church in a different part of Muskogee.
This Monday's service will be at Boston Avenue Baptist Church. Other services will be Jan. 21 at Christ Kingdom Builders and Jan. 31 at Boulevard Christian Church.
Alliance President Donnie Echols said this year's prayer services reflect Second Chronicles 7:14, which says "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."
He said the verse speaks to Muskogee today.
"Out of that verse, we believe that if we come together and humbly come before God, ask him to forgive us, make requests, that He hears us," Echols said. "There are some things we cannot do, but God can do."
Echols, who also is pastor of Boston Avenue Baptist Church, said about a dozen churches met to prepare for the month of prayer. About 30 churches are involved with the ministerial alliance, he said.
Each service involves people meeting at four "stations" to pray, Echols said.
The first station focuses on unity in Muskogee, he said.
The second station is for prosperity, which Echols said includes jobs and families.
"That doesn't just entail money," he said, referring to prosperity.
The third station will focus on strengthening families.
The fourth station deals with strongholds, which Echols said could involve spiritual warfare, addictions or abuse.
"Whether it is drug, alcohol or family abuse, or physical abuse," Echols said. "Strongholds that are holding us back from what God's purpose and plan is."
The first service was held Jan. 3 at Eastside Community Church. Eastside Pastor Gary Underwood said Monday's service featured a time of praise and worship music. The 40 who attended then divided into four groups to pray on each emphasis, he said.
"Then we closed in corporate prayer," Underwood said. "We're trying to get some of the local churches together to pray for various aspects of the city of Muskogee."
Underwood said the alliance held Pray for Muskogee services several years ago, but did not do any in 2021 out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you go
WHAT: Prayer for the City of Muskogee.
WHO: Muskogee Ministerial Alliance.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m.
• Monday, Boston Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. 30th St.
• Jan. 21, Christ Kingdom Builders, 1801 Baltimore Ave.
• Jan. 31, Boulevard Christian Church, 1700 W. Shawnee Bypass.
