Local churches plan Halloween events

Area churches have unique ways to have trick or treat in the days leading up to Halloween.
One program doesn't even involve candy.
First United Methodist Youth will trick or treat for food donations Sunday afternoon.
"We have notified church members that we will come by their house and pick up food for the Community Food Pantry, said Youth Director Cindy Matthews.
She said youth have trick or treated for food over the past several years.
"We used to just find different neighborhoods to go to, but several years ago, we changed it to going to people's houses that we know," she said. "When we did that, we increased our intake by about 75 percent. They were ready, and they knew we were coming."
People can bring nonperishable food donations by the church, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave., around 5 p.m. on Sunday, she said.
Youngsters can get a head start on festivities at New Hope Assembly's Fall Family Fest.
"We'll have about 40 cars for Trunk or Treat, where we will give away candy. We'll have a petting zoo, camel rides," Pastor Anthony Roe said. "We'll also have a pumpkin patch where kids can get a pumpkin, decorate it."
The church also will show the TV classic "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," outside throughout the event.
"It will kind of be running the entire time," Roe said.
There also will be a variety of food and beverages, including apple cider and hot cocoa, Roe said.
"It's a real family event. Something for everyone. Something for kids," he said.
Roe said the church has offered fall festivals for several years, "but nothing quite like this."
He said the church is offering the festival because, "we love Muskogee, and we want to promote our hometown values and our family culture. We love our town so much and our surrounding communities. We love the region. We hope this would be a blessing to any family."
St. Paul United Methodist Church will move its annual fall festival outside for a "Walkabout" at 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
"We're just going to stage around the building," said financial director Lynnette Lewis. "It's not a drive-thru, it's a walk-around. We're not going to be using cars. We're going to be using tables."
Church families and groups will hand out candy from the tables, and some will be decorated, Lewis said.
"I've got grandkids, so we're going with superheroes," she said.
The event also will feature a drawing for a Walmart gift card giveaway.
"We'll have one main table with the biggest bags," she said. "We'll be giving away candy as well as information about the church."
Past Halloween events have attracted 400 to 500 kids, she said.
"We get a lot of walk-ups, we get a lot of drive-ins," Lewis said. "Because we're doing this on the 30th, I expect we'll be quite busy. It's the day before (Halloween) and there's just not as many things going on on the 30th. It gives kids an additional day to go out, have fun and do something."
Grandview Baptist hosts its Fall Festival 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in its gym.
It will feature games, hot dogs, a bounce house and door prizes, along with candy.
If you go
WHAT: Fall Family Festival.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. South.
WHAT: "Walkabout."
WHEN: 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
WHERE: Outside St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave.
WHAT: Fall Festival.
WHEN: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
WHERE: Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee St.
