Some area churches will blend faith with fun during Sunday fall festivals.
New Hope's Fall Family Fest, 5 p.m. Sunday, will offer camel rides, free food, a petting zoo and a pumpkin patch.
"It's a community event. It provides something that's free, they don't have to spend any money," said Tiffany Scott, administrative assistant.
"Youngsters may dress up if they want to, but they do not have to," she said. "Most of the people who show up, the kids usually are dressed."
Churchgoers come ready with open trunks filled with candy. She said about 20 trunks offered treats, and about 700 children came to the 2021 festival.
Muskogee First Assembly will host a Bright Light Fest from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
"We wanted the community to know we didn't want to just do a fall festival," children's pastor Bethany Crow said. "We do share the gospel in our shows. We have a lady who will take prayer requests. They write down things they need her to pray for and she'll pray for them. We want this to be a place for the community to come if they are in need or needing some spiritual support, as well. We want it to be safe, and we want to shine a light on the community.
Visitors also can expect plenty of festive activities.
Parents and children can race each other on drift bikes.
"Did you ever ride on a Big Wheel when you were younger? Those have kind of come back with black wheels in the back and big wheels in front," Crow said. "They call it a drift bike, because if you do it just right, you can slide across the ground a little bit. We have larger sizes and children's size."
A hay bale race track will be set up, she said.
"We have remote control Transformer cars. You can push a button and they pop up into transformers," she said. "We also have what we call a splash zone, where we have a lift and kids can go up and try to hit a target with water balloons."
A hayride is another popular attraction.
Children also can enjoy a petting zoo, Crow said. "The lady who's coming has two litters of puppies and a baby goat and a bottle-fed calf."
A foam cannon can produce fluorescent suds. The church's Royal Rangers group will have archery, guns and fishing gear.
Youngsters also can get candy at an array of carnival games.
Preschoolers can enjoy a balloon room, puppet shows, a princess room, and train tracks.
"And there's people handing out candy everywhere," she said.
Weather permitting, an outdoor movie could be shown. The festival also features concessions for $1 or less, including hot dogs, chips, drinks and popcorn.
If you go
WHAT: Bright Light Fest.
WHEN: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Muskogee First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St.
WHAT: Fall Family Fest.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. S.
WHAT: Fall Festival.
WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive.
