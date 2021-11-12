This year's Hands Halting Hunger giveaway could help families cope with the rising cost of Thanksgiving meals.
"There's added cost at the fuel pump, added cost at the grocery store. This is just a way for Ash Street and our sister churches to show the community we care," said David Yarbrough, pastor of Ash Street Baptist Church.
The church is one of four churches giving out Thanksgiving food boxes during Hands Halting Hunger, 11 a.m. Nov. 20. The other churches are Timothy Baptist, Mount Calvary Baptist and New Hope Assembly of God. Each box contains food for a family Thanksgiving meal, as well as a meat voucher from Mini-Max grocery.
Thanksgiving dinners are expected to cost more this year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food costs have risen more than 5 percent from October 2020 to October 2021.
Yarbrough said Ash Street will hand out 125 boxes this year, up 50 from 2020, "to try to help as many people as we can."
"We see it as an opportunity to reach out to families in a very tangible way," he said. If money is tight, and of course, with inflation and everything that's going on today. With the increased cost of food, then I think this year is just heightened that opportunity with inflation."
The continuing presence of COVID-19 is another reason the church is handing out more boxes.
"With the advent of Thanksgiving, there are families that will certainly have a need for those family gatherings," Yarbrough said. "If we can be somewhat of a help, somewhat of a relief for that family and be a blessing to them, that's the blessing we receive."
Timothy Baptist will give out 500 boxes, far more than in previous years, said Clay Payne, associate pastor.
He said the costs of the food boxes are higher, but church members have stepped up and paid the price.
"We've been amazed at how our church has given," he said. "We encourage our people to 'buy boxes,' and we collected enough money for all our boxes."
During the giveaway, drivers pull into church parking lots to receive the boxes. Payne said each car gets one box.
Yarbrough said 40 to 60 church members, youth and children work behind the scenes to prepare for the giveaway.
"That morning, we hand out coffee. We hand out cookies. We hand out candy bags to children in the cars," he said. "In preparation for that, we have a lot of our men and women putting that together, the treat bags, the information about our church. We get our kids involved and adults involved in preparing our bags."
Volunteers also pray for and with people at each church.
"There's more behind the scenes than 'drive up and hand them a box,'" Yarbrough said. "We try to minister to the people while they're waiting in line. We have a prayer team that goes to each vehicle and we find out if there is anything we can pray for their family. We hand out information about how to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. We want to feed people spiritually, and not just physically."
If you go
WHAT: Hands Halting Hunger Community Food Box Giveaway.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Nov. 20.
WHERE:
• Timothy Baptist Church, 5530 W. Okmulgee Ave.
• New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. S.
• Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 622 N. Sixth St.
• Ash Street Baptist Church, 1521 Ash St.
