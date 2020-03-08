AME
FLIPPER CHAPEL, African Methodist Episcopal, 202 W. Seminole, Taft. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. with church at 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study, 7 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Travis Doolin. Information: (918) 683-4334, email flipperchurch@yahoo.com or facebook.com/flipperchapel.
• March 8 — 3 p.m. Sons of Allen Men's Musical. Join them in their celebration of music and worship.
Baptist
EVANGELIST TEMPLE, 115 W. Southside Blvd.: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.; Wednesday prayer service, 5:30 p.m., with Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, clothing giveaway for those in need 5-7 p.m. Information: (918) 687-3034 or (918) 348-1460. Information: Pastor Richard Brooks, (918) 687-6312 or (918) 687-3034.
• March 15 — 11 a.m. Pastor Richard and Lady Tonya Brooks 14th Church Anniversary celebration. The public is invited.
FIRST INDIAN, 510 S. Ninth St. Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Morning Worship, 11 a.m.; Evening Worship, 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study, 6 p.m. Information: (918) 310-5108.
• Revival 6 p.m. March 8 and 7:30 p.m. March 9-10. Preacher, Bro. Benny Hotema.
Catholic
SAINT JOSEPH, 321 N. Virginia St. St. Joseph Catholic Church Mass Times: 8:15 a.m. Tuesday through Friday (English); 7 p.m. Wednesday (Spanish). Weekend Mass: 5 p.m. Saturday (English); 9:30 a.m. Sunday (English); Noon Sunday (Spanish). Confessions 4 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. Wednesday morning Mass time has been changed to 8:15 a.m. Information: (918) 687-1351.
• Knights of Columbus Free Pancake Breakfasts are on the third Saturday of each month.
Church of Christ
WEST SIDE, 2434 W. Okmulgee Ave. Preacher: Logan Edmison. Information: (918) 682-3602 or www.familyatwestside.com.
• March 14-15 — Celebrating 75 years.
Episcopal
GRACE, 218 N. Sixth St., the Church with the red doors. Sundays: 8:30 a.m. Rite I traditional service in the Main Church; 9:15 a.m. Nursery; 9:30 a.m. Children's Sunday School/Breakfast Club in Youth Room; 9:30 a.m. Adult Formation Class in Parlor; 10:30 a.m. Rite II service with choir and music in the main Church with coffee hour to follow in Parish Hall. Healing Service on the second Sunday of the month. Youth service on the fourth Sunday of the month. Assistance and Food Pantry referrals, noon-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the office. See their website for Grace meetings/groups schedules. In the event of dangerous heat/cold index temperatures, Grace will serve Muskogee Emergency Management as an emergency weather relief shelter. Information: Office phone, (918) 687-5416; office@gracemuskogee.org; or www.gracemuskogee.org. All are welcome.
Presbyterian
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF MUSKOGEE, 2000 E. Haskell Blvd. Information: (918) 682-8683 or www.pcmuskogee.com. Email: fpcmuskogee@suddenlinkmail.com. Sunday, 9 a.m. Coffee Time; 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 11 a.m. Worship Service; 2 p.m. Boy Scouts. Monday, 10 a.m. Yoga; 10:30 a.m. Bible Study. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. T.O.P.S. Wednesday, 9 a.m. Meals on Wheels; 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday Service. Friday, 9 a.m. Meals on Wheels.
FIRST, Wagoner, 205 N. Main St., 9:45 a.m., coffee time; 9:55 a.m., Sunday school; 10:55 a.m., worship service. Church has a fellowship luncheon (potluck) following worship services on the second Sunday of the month. Information: (918) 485-5203.
Seventh-day Adventist
ALL NATIONS, 1192 S. Haskell Blvd., Haskell. Information: (918) 636-3621.
• Growing through Discipleship at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Information: allnationssda918@gmail.com, (918) 906-0535 or (918) 906-0208.
• All Nations Community Clothes Closet from 4-6 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday. Clean and gently used donations are accepted.
• To join the Little Warriors Adventurer Club (ages 4-9) and God's ARMY (Armed, Ready, Ministering Youth) Pathfinder Club (ages 10-18), come to any of the meetings on the first, third or fifth Saturdays and they will register you.
United Methodist
FIRST, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave., Sunday services are at 9 a.m., contemporary worship; Sunday school, 10 a.m.; traditional worship, 11 a.m. Rags to Recovery meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Information: (918) 682-3368.
• March 11 — 12:05 p.m. Host Church for Journey to Easter. Speaker: Rev. David Burris, from St. Paul United Methodist Church. Following the 20-minute service, the host congregation will provide a simple meal such as soup, bread, and dessert. The suggested donation for the meal is $3. The collection from these weekly worship offerings will be distributed to missions or local charities at the discretion of each host church.
• New Days Cancer Support Group will be held 6:15-7:15 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. Guest speakers will be invited. These support groups are open to anyone in the community. Information: (918) 682-9159 or cindyc@fumcmuskogee.org.
• GriefShare is from 6:15-7:45 p.m. every Monday night. It is a 13-week program. These support groups are open to anyone in the community. Information: (918) 682-9159 or cindyc@fumcmuskogee.org.
TRINITY, 518 Houston St., Sunday worship 10:45 a.m., Sunday school 10 a.m., Wednesday youth 6 p.m., Wednesday adult bible study 7 p.m. Information: Pastor Cody Robinson, (918) 687-4693 or trinity3umc@sbcglobal.net. For assistance with diapers or wipes, Baby Basket hours are: Mondays, 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and Tuesdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Other
GOSPEL SINGINGS, Friday nights, CGE Music Barn, 2710 W. Cherokee, one mile west of Sallisaw on U.S. 64. Free admission. Door prizes and free coffee.
OKLAHOMA WOMEN'S AGAPÉ, 7 p.m. the second Thursday of every month, Wagoner Civic Center, just southeast of Highways 69 and 51, next to Orscheln. Testimonies, teaching, the anointing and miracles. God always meets us there. Friendship, fellowship and fun. Men are welcome. Adults only, please. Information: Rev. Colleen Price, president, (417) 299-4745 (leave message).
