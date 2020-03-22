Baptist
CENTRAL, 624 East Side Blvd.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Bible Study; 10:50 a.m. morning worship; 5 p.m. evening worship. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community Clothing Closet (donations of clothing, household ware, appliances, furniture, toys greatly appreciated); 6:30-7:30 p.m. Bible study and prayer. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Doorways of Hope. Information: (918) 683-2946.
EVANGELIST TEMPLE, 115 W. Southside Blvd.: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.; Wednesday prayer service, 5:30 p.m., with Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, clothing giveaway for those in need 5-7 p.m. Information: (918) 687-3034 or (918) 348-1460. Information: Pastor Richard Brooks, (918) 687-6312 or (918) 687-3034.
Catholic
SAINT JOSEPH, 321 N. Virginia St. St. Joseph Catholic Church Mass Times: 8:15 a.m. Tuesday through Friday (English); 7 p.m. Wednesday (Spanish). Weekend Mass: 5 p.m. Saturday (English); 9:30 a.m. Sunday (English); Noon Sunday (Spanish). Confessions 4 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. Wednesday morning Mass time has been changed to 8:15 a.m. Information: (918) 687-1351.
Episcopal
GRACE, 218 N. Sixth St., the Church with the red doors. Due to the Diocese suspension of services at Oklahoma Episcopal Churches, Grace Episcopal, Muskogee is trying some new ways to serve the community. We will stream a modified service on Sundays at 10 a.m. on our Facebook page. The church will offer “Communion to Go” from the back steps of Grace Sundays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Drive into the alley between the Parish Hall and the south parking lot, stop at the back at the kitchen steps to receive communion and a copy of the Gospel and Sermon for that Sunday. You will NOT have to get out of your car. Blessings from Grace and prayers for everyone’s health and safety. Information: Office phone, (918) 687-5416; office@gracemuskogee.org; or www.gracemuskogee.org.
Presbyterian
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF MUSKOGEE, 2000 E. Haskell Blvd. Information: (918) 682-8683 or www.pcmuskogee.com. Email: fpcmuskogee@suddenlinkmail.com. Worship services canceled until April 5. Wednesday, 9 a.m. Meals on Wheels; Friday, 9 a.m. Meals on Wheels.
Seventh-day Adventist
ALL NATIONS, 1192 S. Haskell Blvd., Haskell. Information: (918) 636-3621.
• Growing through Discipleship at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Information: allnationssda918@gmail.com, (918) 906-0535 or (918) 906-0208.
• All Nations Community Clothes Closet from 4-6 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday. Clean and gently used donations are accepted.
• To join the Little Warriors Adventurer Club (ages 4-9) and God's ARMY (Armed, Ready, Ministering Youth) Pathfinder Club (ages 10-18), come to any of the meetings on the first, third or fifth Saturdays and they will register you.
United Methodist
FIRST, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave., Sunday services are at 9 a.m., contemporary worship; Sunday school, 10 a.m.; traditional worship, 11 a.m. Rags to Recovery meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Information: (918) 682-3368.
• New Days Cancer Support Group will be held 6:15-7:15 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. Guest speakers will be invited. These support groups are open to anyone in the community. Information: (918) 682-9159 or cindyc@fumcmuskogee.org.
• GriefShare is from 6:15-7:45 p.m. every Monday night. It is a 13-week program. These support groups are open to anyone in the community. Information: (918) 682-9159 or cindyc@fumcmuskogee.org.
TRINITY, 518 Houston St., Sunday worship 10:45 a.m., Sunday school 10 a.m., Wednesday youth 6 p.m., Wednesday adult bible study 7 p.m. Information: Pastor Cody Robinson, (918) 687-4693 or trinity3umc@sbcglobal.net. For assistance with diapers or wipes, Baby Basket hours are: Mondays, 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and Tuesdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Other
GOSPEL SINGINGS, Friday nights, CGE Music Barn, 2710 W. Cherokee, one mile west of Sallisaw on U.S. 64. Free admission. Door prizes and free coffee.
