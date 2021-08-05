Local retailers prepare for tax-free weekend

Saundra Marshall at Nicole's Closet says the Oklahoma Sales Tax Holiday is her biggest weekend of the year.
The consignment shop at 1716 E. Okmulgee Ave. is so enthusiastic about the event, which begins Friday, that Marshall says she begins preparing one month in advance.
"It's huge. That's our two biggest days of the year," Marshall said. "We average between 500-700 customers in here a month. We get a lot of new customers, especially this last four or five months. We've had an influx of new shoppers."
This is the 15th year for the sales tax holiday in Oklahoma. Based on past sales tax holidays, Marshall is justified in preparing for the event a month in advance.
"I would say it's probably a 30% increase in sales for us on those two days," she said. "We start at children's size 7 and go up to adults."
The Oklahoma Tax Commission says "sales of any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the human body and the sales price of the article is less than $100 are exempt."
This does not apply to the sale of any accessories, special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, or to the rental of clothing or footwear.
OTC also states that "retailers may not charge tax on items that are tax-exempt during the sales tax holiday weekend."
Billie Flinn at Bella Mea's, 1601 E. Okmulgee Ave., says her clientele are mainly adult women.
"My clients are mainly 30 and up," she said. "But I will offer tax-free this weekend."
And Bella Mea's is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month and has added even more discounts on its inventory.
"I have 70% off and 50% off and when you take the taxes off, you save some money — it gives them a little more money off," she said. "I mean (customers) don't have to pay the taxes with them trying to get ready for school."
OTC has a web page that has details on the tax-free weekend, including what is and isn't eligible. Go to https://oklahoma.gov/tax.html and click on Sales Tax Weekend on the right-hand side.
If you go
WHAT: Sales Tax Holiday.
WHEN: Friday-Sunday.
WHERE: Retailers, catalogs and internet.
INFORMATION: For answers to frequently asked questions, go to https://oklahoma.gov/tax/helpcenter/businesses.html#BUSSALESUSE.
Eligible items
• Aprons, household and shop.
• Athletic supporters.
• Baby receiving blankets.
• Bathing suits and caps.
• Beach capes and coats.
• Belts and suspenders.
• Boots.
• Coats and jackets.
• Costumes.
• Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers.
• Earmuffs.
• Footlets.
• Formal wear.
• Garters and garter belts.
• Girdles.
• Gloves and mittens for general use.
• Hats and caps.
• Hosiery.
• Insoles for shoes.
• Lab coats.
• Neckties.
• Overshoes.
• Pantyhose.
• Rainwear.
• Rubber pants.
• Sandals.
• Scarves.
• Shoes and shoelaces.
• Slippers.
• Sneakers.
• Socks and stockings.
• Steel toed shoes.
• Underwear.
• Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic.
• Wedding apparel.
