Local veterans respond to possible hospital closing

There were mixed opinions at VFW Post 474 on Saturday when veterans heard about the possible closing of the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
A report by the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission to be published in the Federal Register on Monday will recommend closing the facility to better meet the "future demand for health care services among the veteran population."
Former Muskogee City Councilor James Ritchey, a peace time veteran, says hearing the news "makes me feel bad."
"They do not need to close the VA," he said "This has been an asset in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It's centrally located and a great hospital and they treat us veterans well."
Douglas Humphrey, who served in Vietnam in the U.S. Navy, said he feels closing the hospital is not the answer.
"What they need to do is get better staffing," he said. "I had bypass surgery in October and was supposed to have a checkup two months later. I haven't had one yet — they've scheduled me four times and I've showed up and they didn't have a tech.
"I feel like I'm rolling the dice in Vegas every time I go out there for something."
Amy White, whose husband Joe did two tours abroad with the U.S. Marines, said she feels the same as Ritchey.
"My husband is younger than a lot of vets," she said. "But if that was my dad, he does not need to be driving two hours to Oklahoma City to be taken care of after he's gone overseas several times to take care of our country."
Crystal Butler, who served in the Army National Guard, grew up around veterans and is on the anti-closing side of the argument.
"My brother's a veteran, both my grandpas are veterans," she said. "I think it's ridiculous. I would hate to know that by brother who uses the veterans hospital would have to go somewhere far away to get treated for anything."
Ritchey said part of the problem is veterans voicing there disapproval of the hospital and its staff.
"For years, veterans have shouted their displeasure with the hospital," he said. "That's what got Congress looking into closing the hospital."
