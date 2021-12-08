Locally-led conservation, monarch habitat, more to be featured in free conservation webinar

The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council (OTCAC) is offering a free virtual webinar for getting the answers to your conservation questions and receiving new conservation information. Locally-Led Conservation, Monarch Habitat and much more to be featured in the webinar at 1 p.m. Dec. 21.
The Hughes, McIntosh, Pittsburg and Seminole Conservation Districts are serving as hosts for this particular webinar. However, producers from not only throughout Oklahoma, but throughout the region and the nation have joined the webinars to gather very important information.
What will you gain from dedicating your time to this webinar? Troy Marshall of USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service and the OTCAC Board will talk about “How the Ag Census is a Benefit to Producers”; Cody Parker, Tribal Conservationist, NRCS Program, will discuss the “Availability of Tribal Funding”; Roderick Dukes, NRCS District Conservationist, will discuss the “Importance of the Locally – Led Process & Local Resource Concerns”; Amanda Stanford, NRCS Program Specialist, will provide “The 5 Simple Steps to apply for NRCS Programs & Review of the Application”; Matt Ward, Resource Specialist for the East zone, will talk about “How is Your Application Ranked? The Conservation Assessment Ranking Tool”; Spencer Bramble of FLM, FSA will give “NRCS Programs & Updates”; and we will cover, “Can you Restore Monarch Habitat by Removing Eastern Red Cedars?”
“There has never been a better time than now to reach out to your local USDA service center and learn about all the options that are available to you!” said Roderick Dukes, District Conservationist.
Working together is a key aspect in every way.
“With some of the restrictions we are dealing with from COVID-19 it is more important than ever that USDA and partners identify ways to continue to communicate and provide information to farmers and ranchers,” O’Neill said. “These webinars are a way that information can be passed along to farmers and ranchers virtually and serve as a way to address their questions and concerns regarding available assistance and any upcoming new opportunities. I encourage landowners and operators to utilize these webinars as a way to learn of assistance opportunities and to see firsthand how this format can be an effective way of communication and the passing along of critical information.”
The webinar is open to the public. To attend, participants will need to register in advance and follow the link in the email generated after registration to attend. If reasonable accommodation is needed, please notify Dr. Carol Crouch, NRCS, Carol.Crouch@ok.usda.gov.
WHAT: Virtual webinar scheduled for 1 p.m., Dec. 21 is a perfect solution for getting the answers to your conservation questions and receiving new conservation information.
WHO: Open to the public.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Dec. 21.
COST: Free.
REGISTRATION: Register for the Zoom Webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9Cf5Pi0PTyuSsM-CqtynMA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.