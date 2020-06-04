Magician coming to the Roxy

Magician Eric Eaton will perform 7:30 p.m. June 27 at the Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.

Tickets are $15 and are available at EVENTBRITE, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-ages-comedy-magic-show-tickets-105218240590?utm_source=eventbrite&amp;utm_medium=email&amp;utm_campaign=post_publish&amp;utm_content=EBLinkEvent&amp;utm_term=fullLink

Tickets at the door are $20.

Eaton has performed on the hit television show "Masters of Illusion."

The show will be for all ages. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you