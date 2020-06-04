Magician coming to the Roxy

Magician Eric Eaton will perform 7:30 p.m. June 27 at the Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Tickets are $15 and are available at EVENTBRITE, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-ages-comedy-magic-show-tickets-105218240590?utm_source=eventbrite&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_content=EBLinkEvent&utm_term=fullLink
Tickets at the door are $20.
Eaton has performed on the hit television show "Masters of Illusion."
The show will be for all ages.
