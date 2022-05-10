Making a Difference in our Community 05.10.22

James Love talks about paying it forward when it comes to volunteering.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"This place has helped me out a lot. Support is what everyone needs to make it in life."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Because everyone needs a little help, and we want to set the right example. We all want to help each other."
How can people help out at the Gospel Rescue Mission?
"They can bring in donations or volunteer their time in the kitchen."
If you would like to help out at the Gospel Rescue Mission, call Charolette Sanders at (918) 682-3489.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: James Love.
AGE: 35.
DAY JOB: McDonald's.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Gospel Rescue Mission.
