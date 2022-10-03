Making a difference in our community 10.04.22

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I enjoy serving others and feel it’s something we are all called to do."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"We need volunteers to step up and fill the gaps and serve wherever needed. By volunteering we get the opportunity to show others that we care."
How can people help Kids' Space?
"You can donate monetarily, support the events by becoming sponsors or donate your time by helping with events or by becoming an advocate for the kids."
If you would like to help at Kids Space, call (918) 682-4204.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Marisa Clark.
AGE: 40.
DAY JOB: Realtor at ERA C.S. Raper & Son.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids' Space.
