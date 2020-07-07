Making a difference in our community — Alexis Wallace

Alexis Wallace talks about why volunteering with Court Appointed Special Advocates is so important.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING: "I am personally driven to volunteer because it doesn't hurt to give back. It is rewarding to give without the expectation of receiving something in return. The CASA organization gives me an opportunity to be a voice for a child that otherwise may not have someone speak for their best interests."
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT: "Volunteering is important to a community because it allows individuals from all aspects of life to positively impact their community. Being a part of the CASA program is important to this community because it gives hope that the community that you reside in cares for the betterment and well being of others."
HOW YOU CAN HELP: "People can help the CASA organization by becoming educated on what a CASA is and how it can benefit the community, becoming a volunteer (be a voice for a child that needs it), donate to the CASA program, adopt a CASA volunteer, like our facebook page; CASA for Children serving Muskogee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties and/or purchase T-shirts. Information: (918) 686-8199.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Alexis Wallace
AGE: 35.
DAY JOB: Office Manager-Act Now Insurance LLC.
VOLUNTEER WITH: CASA for Children.
