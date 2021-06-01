Making a difference in our community — Angel Hughey

Angel Hughey answers a few questions about volunteering at Gopel Rescue Mission.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"It’s a spirit led and something we feel led to do to give back to the community. It’s extremely important to us that our kids and grands understand why we do what we do and they join in as well."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"There has to be volunteers in the community to help ease the volume of unknown need our community has."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"They can contact Charolette Sanders at the Gospel Rescue Mission, (918) 682-3489, and she can get them set up."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Angel Hughey.
AGE: 51.
DAY JOB: Luncheonette and food truck owner.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Gospel Rescue Mission.
