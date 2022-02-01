Making a Difference in our Community — Ash Perry

Perry

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?

"Friends drive me to volunteer."

What makes volunteering important to a community?

"Volunteering is important because it brings a community together."

How can people help the organization you volunteer for?

"People can help our organization and our community by volunteering."

If you are grades 7-12 and would like to volunteer with the Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee, contact Leslie Hamil at (918) 684-6302.

NOMINATE SOMEONE:

Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.

— Ronn Rowland

NAME: Ash Perry.

DAY JOB: Homeschooled.

VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.

