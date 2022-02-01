Making a Difference in our Community — Ash Perry

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Friends drive me to volunteer."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering is important because it brings a community together."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"People can help our organization and our community by volunteering."
If you are grades 7-12 and would like to volunteer with the Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee, contact Leslie Hamil at (918) 684-6302.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Ash Perry.
DAY JOB: Homeschooled.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.
