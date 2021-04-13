Making a Difference in our Community — Asritha Yarrozu

Asritha Yarrozu talks about why volunteering is important to her.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Volunteering makes me feel good about myself knowing I am helping someone in need/ helping the community."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"It shows that we care about the community and the residents of it. There is always something we can do to help."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"You can join YVC, but if you're above the age you can always pick up trash, donate to charities, etc. Everyone can do something to help make our community better."
NAME: Asritha Yarrozu.
AGE: 12.
DAY JOB: Student.
VOLUNTEER WITH: YVC (Youth Volunteer Corps) of Muskogee, Gospel Rescue Mission, Blue Thumb, Mama C Meals, Trail Cleaning.
