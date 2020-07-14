Making A Difference In Our Community — Audra Beeson

Broken Arrow High School student Audra Beeson talks about volunteering with Youth Volunteer Corps in Muskogee.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING: "When I first started, I wanted to do it because I knew that I would be helping the community in some way. Now I just enjoy seeing the smiles on peoples faces."
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT: "I think it brings a lot of people together. It brings the youth together to do something good and it helps bring people together in the kindness that we do."
HOW YOU CAN HELP: "You can come in and have fun and be friendly."
If you are interested in volunteering with YVC, contact Assistant Director Leslie Hamil, (918) 351-9881 or email: muskogeeyvc@outlook.com.
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Audra Beeson.
AGE: 16.
SCHOOL: Broken Arrow High School.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.