Making a difference in our community — Audrey Myers

Audrey Myers talks about volunteering with Women in Safe Home (WISH).
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
“My love for people and the desire to help people, especially those who are underserved, being abused or mistreated in any way.”
What makes volunteering important to a community?
“Change takes a community.”
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
“You can make donations via WISH’s website www.wishmuskogee.org or their Facebook page, and of course, if you know of someone being abused you can call the 24-hour hotline to get safety tips on how best to help the person, or better yet, let them borrow your phone and you dial the number for them so we can work a safety plan with them and inform them of all the services we have to assist them.”
NAME: Audrey Myers
DAY JOB: Attorney at Law.
VOLUNTEER WITH: WISH (Women in Safe Home)
HELP HOTLINE: (918) 682-7878 (24⁄7)
