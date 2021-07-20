Making a Difference in our Community — Belinda Price

Belinda Price talks about her volunteer work with Special Needs Adult Program of Muskogee County (S.N.A.P.).
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Simply to help my fellow human. If we all volunteered our time and attention more, I believe the world would be a more loving and understanding one."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering brings a deeper bond between person and community. Getting outside yourself to help your neighbor will always bring us closer."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"S.N.A.P. is always searching for volunteers to be a Special Olympics coach, sponsor, or even to cheer us on! (Must be able to pass background check as we are responsible for vulnerable adults)."
If you would like to be a volunteer with Special Needs Adult Program, email Belinda Price at belindaprice0706@gmail.com
NAME: Belinda Price.
AGE: 34.
DAY JOB: Homemaker/student.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Special Needs Adult Program of Muskogee County (SNAP).
