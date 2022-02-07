Making a Difference in our Community — Bethany Crow

1 What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Volunteering fills a place in your heart that nothing else can equate. I love getting to be a part of something that helps people in a real way. The Gospel Rescue Missions does that. They help people find hope in their chaos and sure footing for their feet. Loving people is a reward in and of itself. I strive to be the hands and feet of Jesus, because He has given me so much freely."
2 What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Some of the most essential jobs in a community are not awarded with a paycheck. Yet, offering service without asking for anything in return shapes a person’s character and reminds them that money should not be our highest motivator, but rather making a difference in someone else’s life is the most valuable earnings. Volunteering in your community connects you with your community. You get to meet other people who have similar interests and values as yourself. You meet people with incredible pasts whom you can glean wisdom from. Most importantly, we are stronger together. Volunteering unites a community."
3 How can people help Gospel Rescue Mission?
"Donate food and other essential items. Offer to help cook or serve meals. Pray for them that they would maintain pure hands and hearts as they serve those around them and that they would impact our community in a powerful way for good. Call them and simply ask what you can do to help serve the homeless in our community."
If you would like to volunteer at Gospel Rescue Mission, contact the Volunteer Services department at (918) 682-3489 extension 108 or go to the Mission's website at https://www.grmmuskogee.org/about/volunteer/
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Bethany Crow.
AGE: 36.
DAY JOB: Children’s Pastor.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Gospel Rescue Mission.
