Making a difference in our community — Betty Reitz

Betty Reitz talks about volunteering at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I love working with people. My entire working career has been helping/dealing with people in some manner. Volunteering serves as a form of therapy for me. It enables me to get out of the house and engage in what I love doing."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I believe volunteering acts as an important relief for workforces and provides a bond between businesses and community."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Simply by being there."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Betty Reitz.
AGE: 72.
DAY JOB: Retired from Veterans Affairs.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.