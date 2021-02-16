Making a Difference in our Community — Bob Wickizer

The Rev. Bob Wickizer of Grace Episcopal Church talks about volunteering with the American Red Cross.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I believe that every person needs to help others in whatever capacity we can. As a pastor of a church, I should help set that example. At this challenging period in history where people worldwide are tending to withdraw into personal isolation, we need churches and agencies that reach out to touch, teach, and help. Red Cross plays an important role in the support of people during their most difficult times. As the rector (pastor) of Grace Episcopal Church in Muskogee, I was quite impressed with the speed, efficiency, and professionalism of the Red Cross as they set up and used our church facilities to house over 40 people for several weeks during the 2019 floods."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I am relatively new as a volunteer for the Red Cross. My experience with volunteering in church spans my 22 years as a priest and long before that. Volunteering brings people together in ways we might not otherwise choose to associate either within an organization such as Red Cross or with those being served. Volunteering undergirds the most important aspects of being human and being connected to others."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Give blood at a Red Cross blood donation center. You are literally giving the gift of life. Support fundraising efforts of the Red Cross through your attendance, volunteering to help, or through your business. If you are interested in serving as a volunteer in a more direct way in emergency relief, contact the Red Cross to get started. Volunteering will change your life and help make you a better person."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: The Rev. Bob Wickizer.
AGE: 69.
DAY JOB: Pastor of Grace Episcopal Church.
VOLUNTEER WITH: American Red Cross of Northeastern Oklahoma.
