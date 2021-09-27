Making a Difference in our Community — Brad Smythe

Brad Smythe, director of Operations for Muskogee Public Schools, talks about why he volunteers for the Exchange Club of Muskogee.
1 What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"It's a way to give back to the community. What motivates me to be involved with the Exchange Club is I've always been interested in children's charities."
2 What makes volunteering important to a community?
"It's being part of something bigger than yourself, and I think that's very important."
3 How can people help the Exchange Club?
"The best way is to be involved and support the activities we that we do. The best example is this weekend's Jeep Jam."
If you would like to help with the Exchange Club of Muskogee, you can contact Brad Smythe at (918) 577-0005.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Brad Smythe.
AGE: 58.
DAY JOB: Director of Operations, Muskogee Public Schools.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Exchange Club of Muskogee.
