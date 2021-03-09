Making a Difference in our Community — Brittany James

Brittany James, who volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children (CASA), talks about why it's important to help children.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I want every child to know, regardless of circumstances, that someone will be their voice in their time of need to help them feel safe and loved."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"It helps make you feel connected to your neighbors and lets others know they're not alone."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"They can become a CASA volunteer and help a child in our community."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their health care job? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Brittany James.
AGE: 30.
DAY JOB: Mom and antique picker.
VOLUNTEER WITH: CASA for Children Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.