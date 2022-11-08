Making a difference in our community — Bryan Beer

Bryan Beer, orientation ambassador for the Gospel Rescue Mission along with his standard poodle Buddy, talks about what volunteering means to him.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Back in 2010 through parts of 2012, I ended up being homeless. I would take people to church and every time I would get five dollars, I would get something off the dollar menu at McDonald's and feed them after church. I was broken at the time because of a bad divorce. Someone at the day center in Tulsa took me in and brought in attorneys to help me with get my disability payment. That's why I do this — I've been exactly where these people are."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"There are a lot of homeless people around, and it's worse than I thought. They don't have anybody or a place to go — that's why this is important."
How can people help the Gospel Rescue Mission?
"They can always use more volunteers. If you see someone on the street that needs help, give them food of or some sort of assistance. Don't give them money — that just feeds an addiction."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Bryan Beer.
AGE: 56.
DAY JOB: Disabled.
VOLUNTEERS WITH: Gospel Rescue Mission.
