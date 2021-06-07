Chasady Hall lets us know why she volunteers at Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Simply put, the children. For many generations it has been taught that children should be 'seen and not heard,' but their voice should be heard. When they're saying 'I'm hurting', someone should listen and speak up for them. Children should never be overlooked; their innocence should be preserved. They have that right. As human beings, we are exceptionally impressionable in our younger years and what we learn as children is, generally, the lifestyle we create for ourselves as adults. So, it's essential to emotional and mental development to learn at a young age that we are important and how we feel is important. That's why I've chosen to become a CASA volunteer. I want children to know that they are important. I want them to understand that just because they are 'small' does not mean they are irrelevant. Unfortunately, trauma does happen and while I wish that wasn't true, it's imperative that those who experience trauma learn how to sort through the trauma in a positive healthy manner. Being a CASA allows me to assist in that process for the children who are, wretchedly, placed into the system. I have the pleasure of helping these children cultivate healthy mindsets and with that I'm helping reverse the cycle or neglect and abuse."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering is such a rewarding experience in itself. However, volunteering is also a way to invest in the people who reside in the same community you live in. When you invest in people and pour positivity into them, you're breeding a culture of productivity. It only takes one act of bravery to enact change. Imagine the change you can make by being courageous?"
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"The most impactful way to help is to become a CASA volunteer. However, if you can't donate your time, new and unopened toys for all ages are helpful. We use those for birthday and Christmas gifts. Sharing CASA's events on social media is also a great way to help spread awareness; by sharing events you're increasing the possibility of CASA gaining more volunteers. In addition, monetary donations are always greatly appreciated."
If you are interested in volunteering for CASA for Children, contact Jenny Crosby, Training & Outreach Specialist with CASA for Children, at (918) 685-1501 or email at jenny@casaok.org.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
