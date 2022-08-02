Making a difference in our community — Clara Brinker

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"In my heart I like to help. Volunteering fulfills a need in my heart."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"If we don't volunteer, who will. God blesses me and he blesses us to bless others."
How can people help at the Gospel Rescue Mission?
"GRM posts on Facebook of items they need. You can take $30 a month and buy some of those needs, and that helps them out."
If you would like to help out at the Gospel Rescue Mission, contact Charolette Sanders at (918) 682-3489.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.