Making a difference in our community — Claressa Dyer

Dyer

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?

"It is rewarding to put a smile on someone's face. I enjoy helping people reach their goals and/or just making a positive difference."

What makes volunteering important to a community?

"To build neighborly growth, lifelong friendships, and even creating purposeful and positive memories."

How can people help the American Red Cross?

"Sign up to become a volunteer at American Red Cross."

If you would like to help out with the American Red Cross, you can sign up at www.americanredcross.org.

NOMINATE SOMEONE:

Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.

NAME: Claressa Dyer.

DAY JOB: Tulsa's Affordable Homecare.

VOLUNTEER WITH: American Red Cross.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video