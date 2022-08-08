Making a difference in our community — Claressa Dyer

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"It is rewarding to put a smile on someone's face. I enjoy helping people reach their goals and/or just making a positive difference."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"To build neighborly growth, lifelong friendships, and even creating purposeful and positive memories."
How can people help the American Red Cross?
"Sign up to become a volunteer at American Red Cross."
If you would like to help out with the American Red Cross, you can sign up at www.americanredcross.org.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Claressa Dyer.
DAY JOB: Tulsa's Affordable Homecare.
VOLUNTEER WITH: American Red Cross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.