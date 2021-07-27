Making a Difference in our Community — Daniel Leedham

Daniel Leedham talks about what pushed him into volunteering.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Jesus Christ has shown me that I have value in the eyes of Father Yahweh. I needed to know that! So in turn, I want to pass on the good news that 'all are precious in His sight.' Jesus has given great value to all no matter where or how they live!"
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I believe people who volunteer bring quality dedication to the job. We are giving ourselves because we receive inner blessings rather than just 'filthy lucre.' And we know our efforts help others."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Call GRM and talk to Charolette. She will tell you all you need to know."
If you would like to help out at the Gospel Rescue Mission, contact Charolette Sanders at (918) 682-3489.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Daniel Leedham.
AGE: 73.
DAY JOB: Retired.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Gospel Rescue Mission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.