Making a difference in our community — David Iven

David Iven talks about volunteering at Catholic Charities.
1 What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"The little work I do — helping the food pantry distribute some food to a few needy people — is not going to make much of a dent in the needs in our community. But Catholic Charities is addressing the problem and I want to be a part of that effort."
2 What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Jesus tells us that "love of the neighbor" is an essential part of being one of his followers. Love requires more than pious words: Meaningful actions by individuals is a part of that mandate."
3 How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Money buys more food for us to distribute."
If you would like to help Catholic Charities, contact Liliana Carbone at (918) 681-6115
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: David Iven
AGE: 88.
DAY JOB: Retired.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Catholic Charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.