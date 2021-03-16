Making a Difference in our Community — Delaina Stevens

Delaina Stevens has only been a volunteer with Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children for one year, but says it’s always on her mind.
How did you first hear about and get involved with CASA?
“I was originally approached by a CASA program in another county about becoming a CASA volunteer. I loved the idea, but really wanted to volunteer in my local community. The McIntosh program was just getting started at that time and I was thrilled to be able to be the first volunteer to complete the training class and be sworn in as a McIntosh County CASA volunteer.”
Have you had any cases that have really stuck out to you? If so, why?
“They all stick out to me. I form a bond and relationship with the kiddos and both their foster and biological families.”
What is the most gratifying/self-rewarding experience you’ve had as WITH CASA?
“One of the children on my case drew a picture just for me. This just reminds me of how important I am to these children.”
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their health care job? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— CASA for Children
NAME: Delaina Stevens.
AGE: 39.
DAY JOB: Roxy Theater.
VOLUNTEER WITH: CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for Children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.