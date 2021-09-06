Making a Difference in our Community — Delsie Lewis

Delsie Lewis of Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service talks about volunteering and why it's important.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Wanting to see things change."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I believe it builds respect and love for the community and its citizens. It gives you something to be proud of."
How can people help Fur Babies?
"We are always needing foster homes. The more foster homes we have the more animals we can help. Our foster application can be found online at our web site www.furbabiesadoptions.org."
If you would like to help out with Fur Babies, call (918) 684-6285.
NAME: Delsie Lewis.
DAY JOB: Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue.
