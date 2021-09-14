Making a Difference in our Community — Doug Buse

Doug Buse, who volunteers with Three Rivers Museum, talks about why he volunteers.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"For me, it is a feeling of giving something back to the community. Volunteers for the museum help to collect, maintain, preserve, exhibit and educate people about our local and area history. Our area has a vast and very expansive, multifaceted history. Personally, it is a wonderful opportunity to promote our rich heritage and share it with others."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"To know where we are, we have to know where we have been. Volunteering is a terrific way to tell our story and a great avenue in helping preserve our past. So many local events are put on with financial and monetary support. But it takes people giving of their volunteer time to successfully make these events happen."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"By giving of their time, getting involved in events and fundraisers. As a non-profit, the financial day-to-day operations are vital. Memberships and donations are equally needed to sustain the operations. Volunteering is also a wonderful way to meet new people and create new lifelong friendships."
If you would like to help out at Three Rivers Museum, call (918) 686-6624.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Doug Buse.
AGE: 58.
DAY JOB: Sales.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Three Rivers Museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.